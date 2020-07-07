Opposition leaders' uproar for TRS failure in handling pandemic

Hyderabad: The situation in Telangana is raising doubts to the opposition parties on TRS government handling the pandemic conditions. Recently, the death of two top jewellers in Hyderabad due to attack of Covid-19 after one of them threw a birthday party for over 100 members of his family and friends has once again brought the failure of TRS into limelight. People are thrashing TRS government in multiple platforms.

There are reports that the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is himself in self quarantine and home minister Mohammad Ali along with more than 30 people of the secretariat staff have tested positive. The state has already crossed 20,500 cases, with an shocking single day spike of 1,200 cases on Sunday.

The Congress Party working president Revanth Reddy slammed the state police for its failure to reign in those who are violating Covid-19 norms and holding social gatherings. State BJP Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao also blamed for the same reason. He said, "The health minister Etela Rajender has miserably failed and his inefficient handling is evident from the spread of the disease."

Speaking on the issue, The director of medical and health services, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said, "The rich and affluent people have become spreaders of the virus while the poor and middle-class are staying to the standard operating procedures well." The Central team which visited the state twice expressed its displeasure on the government's handling the situation. It visited the state-run hospitals and was unhappy with the facilities there. So far, the official death toll of the pandemic is 285 as of last week in Telangana.