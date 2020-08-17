Organ airlifted from Pune to Hyderabad to save a life

Hyderabad: Treatment to even smaller health issues is a big deal in this pandemic time. But, toughest things like lung transplantation also can happen if the will is strong. Under the Telangana States' Jeevandan's able guidance in co-ordination with the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) Pune, made it happen. A patient at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, is the recipient of the organ. A young person was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday.

A person from Hyderabad, who is suffering from terminal lung disease, needs lung transplantation. He has registered the name in Jeevandan. The relatives of the brain-dead person in Pune were gracious enough to consider the noble sacrifice for organ donation, which will go forward in saving a life. Though many people are coming forward to donate their organs, those who died with corona and some other problems cannot make it.

But, here all this happened as the donor was tested negative. Dr Swarnalatha, who is incharge of Jeevandan, Telangana, guided and supported the cause. Arthi Gokhle, Central coordinator ZTCC Pune, put a lot of efforts to make it happen.

The lung was brought by a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. Traffic police of both the cities have arranged the green corridor and the Airports Authority of India also came forward to help the noble cause.

Finally, KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, received the lung by the evening without any delay from the city which is 560 km away within an hour and transplanted the same to the needy patient.