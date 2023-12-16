Osmania Foundation, India Startup Foundation join hands

Hyderabad: The Osmania Foundation (OF) and the India Start-up Foundation (ISF) are to hold the Indian Startup Fest in the ensuing February.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder, said the initiative was to lay a strong startup ecosystem and facilitate funding and mentoring in the area.

Earlier, Prof Ravinder held discussions with the ISF founder Dr J H Chowdary, for ISF and OF to join hands

Dr JA Choudhary said that the relationship between the two will facilitate the holding of 'India StartupFest' 24' in February, and Osmania will be hosting the same. Eminent speakers, mentors, and investors would come and present on one platform at the meeting.

He said plans are in place to ensure a seamless execution of the massive event. Greater ambitions for start-ups in Telangana and throughout India are in store, and the positive effects of the relationship between the Osmania Foundation and the India Start-up Foundation are just the beginning.

Dr JA Chowdary was behind the grounding of the Software Technologies Parks of India (STPI) in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. He played a major role in the development of the Hyderabad and Cyberabad IT ecosystems. He was one of the original members of Portalplayer, which was in charge of creating and designing the central silicon chip for Apple's iPod, which NVIDIA Graphics eventually purchased.

He joined nVIDIA India as MD before launching Talentsprint, a new EdTech company. He is presently providing emerging technology coaching to numerous start-up companies. In charge of developing new BIS/ISO standards for blockchain technologies, he serves as the chairman of the India Blockchain Technology Standards Committee.

An OU team comprising University Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana, Dr Vijay Kumar Devarkonda, Director, Osmania Foundation, and Bhanu Prakash, the Chairman TiE Grad (The Indus Entrepreneurs) had discussed hosting the India Startup Fest-24. Later, an Osmania -India Startup Fest'24 poster was released.