Osmania University notifies revised schedule for CPGET-2022 PG admissions

Hyderabad: The Osmania University notified a revised schedule for postgraduate admissions on Monday.

Convenor for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test-2022, Prof I Panduranga Reddy said that the online registration for qualified candidates for first phase of admissions which commenced on October 28, 2022 has been extended to October 15.

According to the revised schedule candidates qualified in the CPGET-2022 can register for the online verification of certificates till October 15. Verification details would be made available to the candidates and they can edit and make corrections to the online submitted applications till October 18.

Similarly, candidates can give their web options from October 19 to 21 and can edit the web options given on October 22.

The list of the first phase of allotted seats would be displayed on October 26 and the last date for reporting by the candidates to their respecting colleges is October 31.