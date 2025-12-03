OU hosts workshop on University of Windsor academic opportunities

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) of Osmania University, in association with the Global Education and Career Forum (GECF), successfully conducted an orientation session on “Higher Education Opportunities at University of Windsor, Canada” on Tuesday. The programme aimed to provide students with direct exposure to the diverse study programmes offered at the University of Windsor, along with internship opportunities and career pathways in Canada.

The orientation was inaugurated by Prof G Vijaya Charan, Director of HCDC, and Dr U Suryavalli, Coordinator of HCDC. Addressing the students, Prof Vijaya Charan emphasised HCDC’s commitment to creating awareness about global academic exposure. She explained that the session was designed to give insights into international study opportunities and academic expectations at the University of Windsor, particularly in disciplines such as Engineering, Computer Science, Management, and Sciences.

Dr Chris Busch, Senior International Officer and Associate Vice-President, Enrolment Management at the University of Windsor, delivered the keynote presentation. He highlighted global education pathways, high-demand academic programmes, internship opportunities, cutting-edge research technologies, and career prospects available in Canada.

Students also received detailed guidance on admission requirements, scholarships, and campus life at Windsor. Dr U Suryavalli encouraged students to explore the international courses discussed during the session and to consider them in their higher education aspirations. An interactive session followed, where students engaged directly with the speakers, clarifying their queries and gaining practical insights into pursuing education abroad.