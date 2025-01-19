OU team to take part in Botany Festival in Guj

Hyderabad: Prof Kamalakar, a faculty member from the Department of Botany at Osmania University, is leading a team of students from the department to participate in the prestigious Botany Fest organised at the Statue of Unity, Gujarat. This event, known for showcasing the finest talent and knowledge in Botany, brings together participants from various states, with each team representing one of India’s diverse regions. Osmania University has been given the unique honour of representing the state of Telangana at this national event. The university’s team, comprising highly skilled and enthusiastic students from the Department of Botany, is set to engage in various competitions, workshops, and learning opportunities to enhance their expertise and contribute to the field of botanical sciences.

On the occasion of their departure, Principal Prof G. Prabhakar, Head of the Department of Botany Prof Rama, and other faculty members from the department assembled to extend their heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the team. The faculty members wished the students success and encouraged them to bring pride to the university with their talent and dedication.

Prof G Prabhakar, Principal University College of Science while speaking to the media, expressed his excitement over the students’ participation, emphasizing the significance of such events in fostering academic growth, research, and innovation in Botany.

The Botany Fest at the Statue of Unity promises to be an exciting platform for the students of Osmania University to showcase their knowledge, learn from experts, and connect with peers from across the country. The university community wishes the team the best in their endeavours and hopes they return with valuable experiences and accomplishments.