Our target is to win 80 Assembly seats: Tagore

Hyderabad: AICC State in-charge and party MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said their target was to win 80 Assembly seats whenever the elections were held in Telangana.

After holding a meeting with party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and AICC secretary Bose Raju here, Tagore said they held an extensive discussion on the next Assembly elections and added that the elections could be held at any time in the State. He also said they would hold a discussion on the proposed meeting of the party leader Rahul Gandhi at Siricilla Assembly constituency and added that their "Mission Telangana" had started. Commenting on the allocation of the party tickets, Tagore made it clear that they would allot the tickets after obtaining consensus of all the party leaders. He said they would work together with all and added that they would also take all the people along with them. He said he would tour the entire State very soon. Referring to the entry of new leaders into the party, Tagore made it clear that not all the leaders, who are joining the party, would get the tickets.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he was not unhappy at the developments in the party. He said he was very active in the party and added that those who worked for strengthening the party from the beginning should get the party tickets. Noting that he urged the party high command to give tickets to the party loyalists from the beginning. Referring to the Political Affairs Committee of the party, he said the number of members of the committee should be reduced. He said the party high command should finalise all the party candidates before the elections and added that it should give tickets to all sections in the State.