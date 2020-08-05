Outraged to hear phenomenal charges of private hospitals: Telangana High Court

The High Court is once again outraged at the high rates charged from the patients in private hospitals. The government has given the land for concessional rates to the private hospitals, then why are those conditions flouted by the private hospitals, the High Court questioned the State government. 'In fact, more action has to be taken against the erring hospitals.

Withdraw or cancel the conditions for grant of need. Not only the licences but the lease has to be cancelled. And the land should be taken over by the Government again', the CJ Bench added.

The High Court Chief Justice Bench heard the public interest litigation filed by Omim Maneckshaw Debara alleging that the government had allotted land at a subsidised price on the condition that it provide free medical care to some poor people.

He also alleged that Apollo Hospital, Banjara Hills and BasavaTarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Banjara Hills are not giving free treatment to the poor. The High Court said 'Recently we heard a case that even the body would not be handed over to the near ones if the high bills were not paid. Moreover, people are reading in the newspapers that these things are happening in private hospitals'.

CJ directed the State Government to file a counter so that can hear the matter along with all the Covid-19 matters on August 13.