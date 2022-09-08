Over 1,200 applicants still waits marriage benefit

Hyderabad: The ambitious schemes of State government such as Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi seem to be matter of concern to the applicants. As the schemes are designed to help families financially for weddings of daughters, the applicants are still waiting for their turn and it is said that over 1,200 applications are reportedly pending in Bahadurpura Mandal Revenue Office.

Hundreds of applications of marriages performed during the Covid and post-Covid are pending in different phases of their approval. The applicants are running from pillar to post for the approval. However, they began enclosing necessary documents along with their applications to receive the subsidy.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell said that hundreds of applications are pending in the Bahadurpura mandal office. The applications are kept pending for months and later were rejected with false and no lawful reason. "Over 1,200 applications of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes are pending in the mandal office. He alleged that there are also complaints of the verification officers collecting bribes for the approval. If one failed to offer a bribe the application was rejected with no reason," said Mohammed Ahmed.

He also alleged "several applications were being rejected with various reasons including the family that comes under above poverty line, family income above Rs 2 lakh and various others. However, when the beneficiary applied for the scheme through the middlemen or ready to give a bribe, the application was approved. This kind of activities must be stopped, and the government must hold a vigilance enquiry," he alleged.

The Telangana government's Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes are meant to lessen the burden for the underprivileged, so they can get their daughters married without incurring debts.

Shahed Khan, a resident of Fateh Darwaza said that he had applied for Shaadi Mubarak scheme for her daughter, who got married in February 2022, all the process had been completed but it was kept pending for approval and verification. When contacted at MRO office, they said that they are facing a staff crunch and may take a few more months as there was no release of budget," he added.

Masood, another local activist, said that Bahadurpura Mandal Revenue office covers a major portion of the southern part of the City with six circles. "I gave a representation to the Hyderabad district collector seeking an inquiry against officers as there were complaints of collecting bribes for the scheme. Also, to appoint required staff in office," he added.