Over 2 crore devotees likely to visit Medaram Jatara

Mulugu: As many as 50 lakh devotees have already have darshan of Ammawars, and another 2 crore will visit Medaram Jatara that began on Sunday, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy here on Monday. He said for the comfort of devotees, Minister Seethakka regularly supervises works and takes care of all the arrangements.

Ministers Seethakka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy visited and offered prayers to Sammakka Saralamma mothers in Medaram, Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district on Monday.

Ponguleti, who reached Medaram by helicopter, was welcomed by Seethakka and Collector Ila Tripathi. After reaching the temple, he offered Ponguleti Utcha Bangaram in Tulabharam.

Minister Ponguleti along with Minister Sitakka, Special Commissioner of Information, Civil Relations Department Hanumantha Rao inaugurated the media center established at Antaram Medaram. Also, the Ministers inaugurated the free Ayurveda, Homeo, Unani mega medical camp organised under the auspices of the Ayush department. The Minister said that 70 days ago, with the blessings of the people for change, the Indiramma kingdom came in Telangana with the blessings of Sarakka mothers. He said that about 50 lakh devotees had darshan of Ammawars, and for the comfort of the devotees, Sitakka regularly supervises the work and takes care of all the arrangements.

He said that if the previous government had allocated Rs 75 crore for Medaram Jatara, this government has sanctioned 110 crore even though it is in losses. We are organising a grand fair from February 21 to 26.

He said that the government has made all the arrangements so that devotees face no problems. In the previous government, 3,000 buses were run, but in this government, 6,000 RTC buses are being run for the fair.

We have provided free bus facilities to women as mentioned in the election promises. So far 17 crore women have taken free bus journey on zero ticket.

As many as 16,000 officials are working for the management of the fair. He said, paying special attention to sanitation, 4,000 sanitation workers should be appointed. Five IAS and IPS officers who had experience in Medaram fair were appointed as special officers.

He said that about 270 kilometers of roads connecting to the fair have been constructed, the people wanted Indiramma Rajyaam has come and the government will see to it that the people do not face any problems.

He said that the government has completed all the arrangements for the comfort of the people.. He said, for the comfort of the people, thousands of toilets and good water have been arranged.. In these 4 days, 2 crore devotees are expected to visit. See the requirements in the next 5 years He said that he wanted Ammawar to be fulfilled with the cooperation of Revanth Reddy.