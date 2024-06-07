Over 4 lakh candidates to appear for Group-1 Prelims

Hyderabad : A total of 4.03 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Group-1 prelims to be held on June 9. The State government made all the required arrangements at the 897 centres across 31 districts.

For the smooth conduct of the Group-1 Preliminary examination, for each district an additional collector and one senior police official are given responsibility as ‘nodal officer’. For each 20 centres, one 'regional coordinator' will oversee the examination. The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) which has already engaged 'biometric invigilators' has also stocked up additional equipment for hitch-free conduct of the exam.

During a review meeting held on Thursday in Secretariat, TGPSC chairman M Mahender Reddy informed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari that elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the exams. With the exam to be held on Sunday, during a video conference with district collectors and SPs, the Chief Secretary instructed them to hold coordination meetings on priority.

Amongst other issues which were discussed during the meeting include availability of seeds and fertilisers in wake of arrival of monsoon. The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to remain alert and prevent possibilities of black marketing and hoarding of seeds by traders by the end of June and to create awareness amongst farmers about spurious seeds and other crucial matters during this Kharif. Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to ensure smooth supply of fertilisers and seeds, with active coordination of department officials from police, revenue and agriculture.