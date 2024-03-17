Over 97 cr eligible to vote: CEC

New Delhi: Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday and urged everyone to "get inked."

“The poll authority is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country. We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," the Chief Election Commissioner said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

"This is a historic opportunity for all of us," he said. He said the poll panel promises to deliver the national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on the world stage. "After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls," Kumar said. "We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh EVMs," he said.