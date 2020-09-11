Owaisi demands TS govt to prosecute encroachers of endowment and wakf lands

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded Telangana Government to take stringent action against those encroached upon the endowments and Wakf lands. Participating in the debate on new Revenue Bill in the Assembly, he expressed serious concern over increasing illegal occupation of lands owned by state endowment department, Temple trusts and wait board.

The MIM leader suggested the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to put an end the registration of wakf and temple lands by bringing new acts.

Owaisi also requested the government to collect only nominal fees for the regularisation of lands and buildings in view of steep fall in the incomes of people under the impact of deadly corona virus.

Hailing the chief minister for bringing in a strong new revenue act, the MIM leader also suggested the creation of Green Zones in Greater Hyderabad which was spreading on a fast pace. He also applauded state Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao for taking up several measures for the development of Hyderabad as a global city.