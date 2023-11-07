Owe to people of Palakurthi for electing thrice: Errabeli

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that he owes a lot to the people in Palakurthi constituency for supporting him thrice. Speaking to media persons after filing his first set of nomination papers at Palakurthi on Monday, he expressed confidence that the BRS will retain the power without further ado.

“I won the Palakurthi constituency first time in 2009 when the wind was in favour of the Congress. Then in 2014 as a Telugu Desam candidate when Telangana was about to be formed. In 2018, I won on the BRS (earlier known as TRS) ticket. People reposed faith in me all the time and I acknowledged it by ensuring all-round development of the constituency,” Errabelli said.

Errabelli said that he put Palakurthi in the front row of the developed constituencies with the support of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Palakurthi constituency has the highest number of double bedroom houses in the State, Errabelli said, referring to his contribution in acquiring land with his own money. He also referred to the Palakurthi-Bammera-Valmidi tourism circuit and development of Valmidi on par with the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam. The government spent nearly Rs 1,000 crore on the development of roads in the constituency, Errabelli said.

Errabelli said that he will file another set of nomination papers on November 10 after a massive rally, and it will be attended by Health Minister T Harish Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MP P Dayakar and MLC Kadiyam Srihari. The shelterless will be covered under the Gruhalaxmi scheme. He also assured to provide employment to 100 jobless youth in every village. Stating that the BRS Government had done a lot for the welfare of the Mudiraj community, Errabelli dismissed the criticism of the Congress.

Errabelli submitted his nomination papers with the returning officer Rohith Singh. Earlier, he along with his wife Usha worshipped at Saibaba temple in Hanumakonda, Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Inavole, Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, Thorrur Dargah and Palakurthi Someshwaralayam. Meanwhile, Errabelli’s wife Usha Dayakar Rao also filed nomination papers as a BRS candidate from Palakurthi constituency. She will be the BRS candidate from Palakurthi in case the officials find any problem with Errabelli Dayakar Rao. She will withdraw from the contest if everything goes smoothly for her husband.