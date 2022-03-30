Paddy procurement Centre's responsibility: Government Whip Gampa Govardhan

Kamareddy: The Zilla Parishad general body meeting on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution that the central government should procure food grains.

Addressing the gathering, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan demanded that the Central government should be responsible for the procurement of agricultural produce and paddy in Telangana.

The Kamareddy Zilla Parishad general body meeting was presided over by ZP Chairperson Shobha on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by district Collector Jitesh V Patil and Government Whip Govardhan.

Members at the ZP meeting unanimously passed a resolution asking the Central government to buy yasangi paddy grown by farmers in the district.

Government Whip Gampa Govardhan said the BJP government at the Centre should procure agricultural produce from farmers in south India in the same way that it collects from Punjab. He lamented that the north Indian rulers were discriminating against South Indians as second-class citizens, citing grain procurement as a strong example of this.

Chairperson Shobha said a copy of the resolution would be sent to the Prime Minister and the President of India as the Central government was responsible for procuring food grains.

The meeting tabled a resolution to buy 100% of the food grains harvested in Yasangi in the State on the lines of Punjab which was unanimously passed.

The meeting was attended by Ellareddy MLA Surender, Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde, ZP CEO CEO Saya Gowda, ZPTC members, MPPs and district officials.