Pahalgam Attack a Brutal Assault on Humanity, India should give a befitting reply to Pakistan promoting terror in Kashmir

Mahabubnagar: The Youth Welfare Organisation of Mahabubnagar has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, calling it a brutal assault on humanity and a threat to national unity. Organisation president Khalid Naveed stated that terrorism has no religion and must be countered with a firm and united response. He urged the government to give a befitting reply to Pakistan promoting terror in Kashmir and killing innocent to disturb peace and communal harmony in the country.

He described the April 22 attack, which killed 26 and injured over 20 others, as a horrifying betrayal of human values. “Militants disguised as soldiers targeted Hindu tourists after verifying their religion. Such acts are not just crimes against the nation, but also insults to Islam, which upholds peace, justice, and the sanctity of life,” Naveed said.

He lauded the role of local Kashmiri Muslims who risked their lives to save victims, donated blood, and rushed the injured to hospitals. “Their actions prove that humanity transcends all barriers,” he added.

Naveed also demanded that the Indian government give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accusing it of fuelling cross-border terrorism and attempting to disturb peace and communal harmony in the country. He urged citizens to unite against hatred and safeguard national integrity with compassion and solidarity.