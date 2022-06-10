Palle Pragathi changed face of villages: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon: Supported by the people's participation, the Palle Pragathi programme is delivering extraordinary results, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The Minister who took part in the 5th phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Ramavaram village under Kodakandla mandal on Thursday, laid foundation stone for the construction of a road between Ramavaram and Tirumalagiri with an outlay of Rs 1 crore, and Ramavaram and Neelibanda thanda with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) grants.

This apart, the Minister inaugurated the Rythu Vedika, Vaikuntadhamam, CC roads, side drains and a rural stadium. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the people in the region had faced a severe water crisis before the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Rs 46,000 crore Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship project of the government aimed at providing piped water supply to rural and urban areas across the State. He said that Telangana is the only State in the country to implement such a huge development project.

"Gram panchayats have witnessed a huge transformation since the government launched Palle Pragathi programme. Now the panchayats are clean and green. The panchayats in Telangana have become beacons for the other States," Errabelli said, referring to the plethora of awards from the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development.

He recalled that 19 of the top 20 villages were from Telangana. The minister said that the State government has struck symmetry in the implementation of welfare schemes and in carrying developmental programmes. Later, the Minister participated in the Badi Bata awareness programme. He said that the government has been working on imparting quality education to the students on par with the corporate. ZP chairperson Pagala Sampath Reddy, Jangaon district collector Ch Siva Lingaiah and DCCB vice-chairman Venkateshwar Rao were among others present.