Ranga Reddy: Telangana State government's most important scheme Palle Prakruthi land collection to be finalised in 3 days said Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar. He instructed the officials to complete land collection regarding Palle Prakruthi scheme.



Amoy Kumar on Sunday hosted video conference with MDO, MPDO, APO regarding Palle Prakruthi and Haritha Haram schemes. He instructed the officials to collect atleast 20 guntas to 5 acres of land for Palle Prakruthi scheme. Total 289 Palle Prakruthi farms were sanctioned till date, he added. He also asked to plant saplings across 383 kilometres on the roadside.

Raavi, Gulmohar, Neem, Tamarind trees to be mainly planted across 383 kilometres. He instructed officials to complete the work and finish it within the given time period. The government sanctioned Rs 35.64 crore to construct 81 Rythu Vedikas in district. The collector instructed officials to work carefully in Haritha Haram and Palle Prakruthi Vanalu programmes and he also said negligence will not be tolerated. Additional Collector, Prathik Jain ,DRDO PD Prashant Kumar and district panchayat officer Padmaja Rani also participated in video conference.