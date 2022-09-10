Palvai Sravanthi named Cong candidate in Munugodu bypoll

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Suspense over the Congress party candidate was cleared as party president Sonia Gandhi finalised the name of Palvai Sravanti as the party's candidate for Munugodu by-election on Friday.

Constituency party leaders Palvai Sravanti, Chellamalla Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravikumaru and Punna Kailash were few among those who had expected the ticket to contest the forthcoming Munugodu bypoll.

The Pradesh Congress Committee had sent the names of Palvai Sravanti and Chellamalla Krishna Reddy for the consideration of the AICC.

Palvai Sravanthi is well known to party high command as the daughter of former minister Palvai Govarthan Reddy who represented Munugodu as MLA for five times.

In the 2014 elections, Munugodu was allocated to CPI as part of Congress and CPI alliance. Expressing her concern, Sravanthi contested as a rebel candidate and stood second by pushing back CPI candidate.

In the 2018 elections, she did not contest the elections as the party allocated MLA ticket to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and has been working to strengthen the Congress party in the constituency.

Considering pros and cons, the party high command was inclined towards Palvai Sravanthi's candidature.

With the announcement of Sravanthi's candidature and BJP has already declared Rajagopal Reddy as its nominee, the suspense on who will be getting the ticket to contest the bypoll from the ruling TRS in continuing.

Party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrshekar Rao is maintaining silence over the party candidature.

Former MLA and present party constituency incharge Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is facing stiff opposition from other TRS leaders in the constituency.