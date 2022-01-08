Palwancha suicide case: Vanama Raghavendra Rao in police custody

TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son Vanama Raghavendra Rao was arrested by the police on Friday night. The police said that they have taken Raghavendra into custody from Chintalapudi in Andhra Pradesh and was shifted to Kothagudem through Mandalapalli.

SP Sunit Dutt officially confirmed the arrest of Vanama who has been accused 2 in the family suicide of Ramakrishna. The police said that the accused went missing on the day of Ramakrishna's suicide and was taken into custody in Andhra-Telangana border. He will be shifted to the court after inquiry, the SP said.

It is also known that Vanama Raghavendra was suspended by the TRS party on Friday based on the allegations against him.

Raghavendra Rao is said to have travelled Thorrur, Hyderabad, Chirala, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry from January 3 and changed SIM cards when moving from one place to another. Raghavendra who stayed in Visakhapatnam for two days was caught by the police at Mandhalapalli of Bhadradri and West Godavari border when travelling towards Hyderabad. He was later shifted to Palwancha ASP office.

The police also took Mukdevi Girish and other into custody.