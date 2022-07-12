Pani puri a source for hazardous disease, check how

Hyderabad: It is obvious that people throng pani puri dabbas or shops to enjoy the delicious street food during the monsoon season but wait some medical experts are suggesting the citizens not to have pani puris during these seasons, the reasons are best known to them. Let us find out from an expert what happens when we eat these mouth watering pani puris during monsoon season.

Telangana Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao has urged people to avoid eating pani puri during monsoon as it will lead to seasonal ailments, especially typhoid.

"Do not eat pani puri in the rainy season. Pani puri bandis can become a source of typhoid fever since most of the vendors overlook basic norms of hygiene and cleanliness. For the sake of Rs 10 pani puri, don't ruin your health," Rao said.

He further urged pani puri vendors to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene while preparing and serving the food item.

Almost all the seasonal diseases including malaria, acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADDs), and viral fevers, which have been reported in the past few weeks, are said to be related to the consumption of contaminated food, water, and vector-borne diseases.