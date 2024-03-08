Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates development works in Kalluru

In a significant development in the Panyam Constituency, Kalluru Mandal, the Salkapuram Village witnessed the inauguration of several new infrastructure projects aimed at benefiting the local community. The newly constructed "Dr. YSR. Rythu Bharosa Kendra" (Agricultural Produce Storage Building), Dr. YSR Village Health Clinic, and "Secretariat" were inaugurated by the esteemed Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyal District President Sri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

The inauguration event saw a large turnout of public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, and officials who came together to celebrate the new developments in the village. Sri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, in his capacity as the chief guest, also inaugurated a CC Road as part of the program.

Following the initial inauguration, the MLA also participated in a pooja program to inaugurate a newly constructed divider and central lighting from Kallur Chennamma circle to Sunkulamma temple. The initiatives aim to improve the infrastructure and amenities available to the residents of Salkapuram village and Kalluru Mandal, showcasing the commitment of the local leadership towards the development of the region.



Overall, the inauguration event witnessed a strong show of support from the community and highlighted the efforts of the leaders and officials in enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Salkapuram and surrounding areas.

