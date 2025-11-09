  • Menu
Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions

Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions
Highlights

Karimnagar: Class9 students of Padmanagar Paramita Heritage School from that city that included N Pramadha Sri, S Sri Sanvika, K Sri Vikas, and K Vaishnavi showed their talent in a state-level vocal music group section and won the first prize.

“The students were selected for the national level Kala Utsav competitions,” informed school director K Hanmantha Rao, in a statement on Saturday.

The competitions were held under the auspices of the State Education Department at TGIRD (Telangana Rural Development Institute) in Hyderabad earlier this month. The students received a memento, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 5,000 from the hands of Samagra Shiksha Joint Director Rajiv and Program Coordinator Srinath.

The students and music teachers selected for the national level were congratulated by the Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr E Prasada Rao; directors Prasuna, Anukar Rao, Rashmita, Rakesh, and VUM Prasad.

