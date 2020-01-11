Pargi: TRS Congress battle in all wards

Pargi: TRS and Congress have finalised candidates for their parties in the ensuing municipal elections. Mukunda Ashok is the chairman candidate from TRS. He filed nomination, accompanied by MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy at Pargi Municipal Office, on Friday.

He is contesting from 15th ward. Former MLA and DCC President Rammohan Reddy has finalised candidates for 15 wards. BJP and independent candidates also filed nominations for some wards. Pargi Municipality has a total of 17,150 voters.