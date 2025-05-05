“Party Workers Are the Strength of the Party” – MLAs Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Vamsikrishna; MP Dr. Mallu Ravi

Nagar kurnool: Congress MLAs Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy and Vamsikrishna, along with MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, emphasized that party workers are the true strength of the Congress party and credited them for the party’s success in the constituency.

Speaking at Congress party workers meeting, MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy said, “It is only because of you all that I stand here today as your MLA. Each and every Congress worker fought like a soldier for my victory. After 30 years, it was you who made it possible for the Congress flag to fly high again in this constituency.

He added, “Despite the challenges and false cases filed against us by the previous government, you all stood firm with faith and worked tirelessly for the party’s win. I will always work for the welfare of such dedicated workers and their families.”

“I will be available to help any worker, even in the middle of the night if needed. I will always stand by you,” he assured.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy also urged every worker to take the welfare schemes of the Congress-led government to the people and explain them in a way they can understand.

“Our Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is spending unprecedented funds on public welfare. With upcoming local body and village panchayat elections, all workers must coordinate at the village level and avoid group politics. Let’s take the welfare schemes strongly to the people and ensure that the Congress flag continues to fly high,” he said.

The event was attended by Nagarkurnool Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, Block Congress Presidents, Mandal-level Congress leaders, and several party workers.