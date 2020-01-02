Trending :
Patancheru: 23 caught for drunken driving

As many as 23 persons were caught by the traffic police for driving in drunken condition during the New Year celebrations from the midnight of...

Patancheru: As many as 23 persons were caught by the traffic police for driving in drunken condition during the New Year celebrations from the midnight of Tuesday. Circle Inspector Venu Kumar conducted the drive against drunken driving at Isnapur Crossroads and Patancheru.

Among those caught drunk were 16 two-wheeler riders, four autorickshaw drivers, a mini-bus driver, and two in a car. The CI said the vehicles were seized and cases were registered against the 23 persons.

Top