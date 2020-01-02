Patancheru: MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy opens grain procurement centre

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said on Thursday that the TRS government was pro-farmer. Speaking after inaugurating a grain procurement centre at Muthangi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), he stated that the TRS government for the first time in the country had introduce the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for welfare of farmers. "The credit for launching a new scheme goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he remarked.

Reddy made an appeal to farmers to sell their produce at the centre and not to middlemen. He listed the rate of paddy procurement per quintal as Rs.1,835 (for grade A) and Rs 1,815 (ordinary variety).

Among those present at the function were Co-operative department's Assistant Registrar Ramakrishna, PACS Chairman Balakrishna Reddy, Agriculture AEO Mahesh, Sarpanch Upender, members of the gram panchayat's governing body and officials.

Installation of deities from Nov 29

The MLA announced that installation of deities at Ganeshgadda temple in Rudraram would take place on November 29, 30 and December 1. Sarpanch Sudhir Reddy, temple EO Mohan Reddy and members of the gram panchayat's governing body would be attending the installation ceremony.