Patients must consider knee replacement surgery: Doctor

Karimnagar: Senior orthopaedic, robotic joint re-placement and key-hole surgeon Dr Sunil Dachepalli has called upon people to consider ad-vanced robotic Knee replacement surgery.

Dr Sunil from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Hy-derabad on Wednesday visited the Karimnagar Yashoda Hospital branch to create awareness on advanced treatment. Speaking to newsmen here at Yashoda Medical Centre in Karimnagar town, Dr Sunil said that Yashoda hospital has set a record by performing more than 500 plus robotic joint replacement sur-geries within one and half years in Hyderabad. Knee replacement surgery is the permanent solu-tion for people, who are suffering with knee pains or arthritis rather than temporary injections.

He said that there’s a need to create awareness on this treatment, which has a success rate of 97 per-cent and ensures instant results within days. He explained about the benefits of knee replacement surgery, that its cost effective, the robotic-assisted system is made to give patients the advantages of better knee range of motion, increased mobility, a shorter recovery period, a shorter hospital stay, less pain and blood loss, and a lower risk of revi-sion surgery. He advised people to walk to avoid future risks.