Pawan Kalyan cancels his tour to Yalamanchili today

Highlights

The Jana Sena chief is suffering from fever and has cancelled the trip in this order

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra of Janasena has been canceled once again. Pawan canceled Monday's visit to Yalamanchili due to fever after the meeting organized in Anakapalli on Sunday. Fans are worried about Pawan's frequent fever due to the heat of the sun.

Recently, as he contracted fever, he canceled the tour for two days and resumed the Varahi Yatra from yesterday. After speaking in a meeting organized in Anakapalli in this order, Pawan got fever again. Today's tour has been cancelled. Meanwhile, Pawan's visit to Tenali was also canceled in the first week of April.

