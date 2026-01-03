Pawan to visit Kondagattu temple today

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit the renowned Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Saturday and take part in the foundation stone–laying ceremony for major development works to be taken up with the support of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The programme is scheduled between 10.30 am and 11.30 am, during which Pawan Kalyan will offer special prayers to Lord Anjaneya with deep devotion. Following his recent electoral victory, the Deputy Chief Minister had earlier visited the temple to fulfil his vows.

During interactions with temple authorities and priests at that time, he was informed about the difficulties faced by devotees arriving from distant places, particularly due to the lack of adequate facilities.

Temple officials and priests requested the construction of a Deeksha Viramana Mandapam and a Satram (choultry) with resting rooms to accommodate pilgrims. Responding positively, Pawan Kalyan proposed the development works with the assistance of TTD and brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who gave a favourable response. Subsequently, Pawan Kalyan held discussions with TTD chairman B R Naidu, following which the TTD Trust Board approved the release of Rs 35.19 crore for the project.

With these funds, a Deeksha Viramana Mandapam with 2,000 capacity and a 96-room choultry will be constructed at the temple. These facilities are expected to significantly ease the hardships faced by pilgrims and enhance the overall infrastructure of the Kondagattu temple.

Several dignitaries will attend the foundation stone–laying ceremony, including TTD chairman B R Naidu, AP Legislative Council Whip Pidugu Hariprasad, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, TTD board members B Anand Sai and B Mahender Reddy, TTD Local Advisory Committee chairman N Shankar Goud and AP Police Housing Corporation chairman Kalyanam Siva Srinivas.

After the temple programme, Pawan will meet Jana Sena Party leaders and cadres from Telangana. He will also interact with candidates who recently won the Telangana Panchayat elections with Jana Sena’s support. These meetings will be held at Brundavanam Resort near Kodimyal.