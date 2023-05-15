Peddapalli: A village that never witnesses evenings!

Peddapalli : Anywhere in the world there will be morning, afternoon, evening and night. But, one thing that is missing in this village is evening. That’s why it is called ‘Moodu Jamula Kodurapaka’.

With pleasant weather, green fields, trees, surrounded by four hills, the residents of a village Kodurupaka in the district has a unique way of living.

Like people are seen in the cities spending their lives on the run, in this small village also, the people’s lifestyle is also hectic.

The reason is that the time is short in the day and long at night. If anyone goes to the village he or she will wake up late. There is no need of worrying about getting late, because here the sun itself appears very late. So, it is not possible to start the work early in the morning.

Since day time is very short and it gets dark quickly, the people here start working as soon as the sun comes up. Those who have gone to other places for work also try to return home as soon as possible.

Kodurupaka village is 10 km from Sultanabad mandal centre of Peddapalli district. Four hours journey from Hyderabad. If one looks at the life style of the people and the environment they will be surprised.

This village facing east is surrounded by four hillocks namely Gollagutta on its east side, Ranganayakulagutta in the west, Nambuladrigutta in the North and Pamubandagutta in the South.

Gollagutta in the east blocks the village and delays the sunrise. Therefore, the sun’s rays fall one hour late in Kodurupaka. Also, the sun goes down in the west at four o’clock as it is covered by Ranganayakagutta. With that, the village becomes dark.

Thus darkness falls before the evening. As a result, the lights in the houses are switched on at four o’clock. That’s why Kodurupaka is called ‘Moodu Jamula Kodurapaka. The village has historic temples built in the time of Satavahanas and Jains as well and they are still in use. There is a Rajarajeswaraswamy temple built during Satavahana and Jain period. The village is distinguished by the temples of Nambuladriswara Swamy. The dilapidated Rajarajeswara Swamy temple was repaired. Pujas are held in Srinambuladri temple throughout the year. Due to this, the temple is always crowded with devotees and tourists.

Kodurupaka is known throughout the State due to the presence of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy and Nambuladri Swamy temples. People come here from distant places to visit these temples.

Those who come are surprised to see that it gets dark at four in the evening, Ponnamaneni Balaji Rao, MPP, Sultanabad told The Hans India.

As it gets dark at four o’clock, the farm work in the village is completed by that time and the farmers reach their homes. All other affairs in the village are completed by four o’ clock. In winter and rainy seasons the sun disappears within three hours.

Because of lush green fields and scenic beauty, this place could be developed as a tourist place.

“Besides the good weather here, Hussenia stream is flowing next to it. If a ropeway is established connecting the four hillocks the tourist footfall will increase further. This will develop the village as well as the district. It will also provide employment to the villagers who find it difficult to earn due to short day,” said Shiva temple priest Parvatgiri Gurumurthy.