Peddapalli: BJP's legal cell alleges political leaders' hand behind lawyer couple's murder

Peddapalli: Leaders of BJP legal cell on Sunday inspected the venue, where the High Court advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and G Nagamani were murdered three days ago, in Kalvacherla village of Ramagiri mandal. They launched 'Chalo Gunjapadugu village' programme from Hyderabad and reached the village in buses on Sunday.

They raised slogans against the TRS and the police, alleging that they were trying to protect big leaders of the ruling TRS and trying to divert the case.

Speaking to the media, the legal cell leaders alleged that there was political leaders' hand behind the lawyer couple murder and demanded that all the real culprits must be punished severely without sparing anyone.

The leaders pointed out that there is no protection for lawyers in the State. which was achieved after several struggles. 'When lawyer Vaman Rao and Nagamani were fighting on behalf of the poor people for justice, they were killed intentionally with perfect planning. Why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not taking the lawyer couple murder case seriously? they questioned.

It is the minimum responsibility of the police personnel to protect the three culprits, who were arrested by them, without doing encounter and the case must be investigated transparently, they appealed.

To ensure that such kinds of attacks on lawyers will not repeat, the State government must bring an Advocates Protection Act immediately, the BJP legal cell leaders demanded. The State government must hand over the case to CBI to bring out the hidden persons involved in the dual murder case of High Court advocates, they demanded.

Later, they visited Gunjapadugu village, the native of place of Vaman Rao and consoled his parents.