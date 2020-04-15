Peddapalli: Our lives are neglected, allege SCCL coal miners

Peddapalli: Despite braving the dangers of mines collapsing, fire accidents, severe health problems at later stage, the coal mine workers were being neglected by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). This is evident by an incident that took place a week ago where Sanjeev, a pump driver, gone missing in the coal mine. The officials did not trace him until today. The workers alleged that this clearly shows the negligence of the management towards them.



Of the three methods of extracting coal, the first method is that the workers will dig coal by going down into the bowels of the earth to some kilometres. They use explosives and modern technology to blast the mines to extract coal.

The coal mine workers alleged that the SCCL management had installed CCTV cameras in their offices but forgot to install cameras in coal mines where the miners are putting their lives on the line every day.

At the end of the work, all the miners will return the lamps given to them that were given in the morning. If there is a difference in the number of lamps taken and returned, then only the supervisor will know that miners are missing. But without CCTV cameras, its not easy to find out the exact reason and location of the missing miner.

"If any coal mine worker did not turn up from the mines after the day's work, the management will not take the responsibility. There is no supervision by higher officials and no provision of lights in the coal mines," workers alleged. They appealed the government and SCCL management to provide security and safety measures for them, who are working in the coal mines. They also installation of CCTV cameras, lights and constant supervision of the officials keeping in view of their welfare.