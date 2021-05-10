Peddapalli: Police issue notices to Putta Shailaja

Peddapalli: With the changes that took place across the State politics in the past few days, the advocate couple's - Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani - murder case is taking new turns in Peddapalli district.

On Sunday, the police issued notices to Putta Shailaja, wife of Putta Madhukar and Manthani municipal chairperson, asking her to attend for interrogation at Ramangundam police Commissionerate regarding advocate couple's murder case.

Advocate Vaman Rao father Kishan Rao lodged a complaint with the police alleging the hand of Putta Madhu and his wife in the murder case of his son and daughter-in-law. He also informed that he will provide some more details of the murder.

Meanwhile, drastic changes were taking place in the police department with the land issue of former Minister Eatala Rajendar and Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu arrest in Manthani. The government issued notices to the police officials of Manthani, Dharmapuri, Jammikunta rural and Jammikunta town along with the police inspectors of Huzurabad division.

Political leaders were suspecting that the police officials, who got posting with the references of Eatala Rajender and Putta Madhu, were receiving transfer notices.

At a time when the police brought Putta Madhu to Ramagundam after arresting him at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh and inquiring his involvement in the advocate couple's murder case, the transfer of police officials creating buzz among various sections of people in the old Karimnagar district.