Peddapalli: Sridhar Babu asks Government for Relief to Farmers

Peddapalli: Former Minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded that the State government to provide relief to the farmers who lost crops and electric motors stored at their farms due to the Godavari flood waters from the Kaleswaram project.

He visited affected fields in Potharam, Khanapur and Khan Saipet villages in Manthani mandal in the district and interacted with the affected farmers.

About 2,000 acres of paddy and cotton crops in the Manthani mandal were damaged while equipment belonging to fishermen were destroyed, he complained.

The government had collected large tracts of land in three areas, Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda to construct a dam and did not provide water to even a single acre of land of the farmers there.

It was sad that the authorities did not release water down even though the Meteorological Department said there were indications of heavy rains, MLA Sridhar Babu said.