Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Peddapalli: Sridhar Babu asks Government for Relief to Farmers

Peddapalli: Sridhar Babu asks Government for Relief to Farmers
x
Highlights

Former Minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded that the State government to provide relief to the farmers who lost crops and electric motors stored at their farms due to the Godavari flood waters from the Kaleswaram project

Peddapalli: Former Minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu demanded that the State government to provide relief to the farmers who lost crops and electric motors stored at their farms due to the Godavari flood waters from the Kaleswaram project.

He visited affected fields in Potharam, Khanapur and Khan Saipet villages in Manthani mandal in the district and interacted with the affected farmers.

About 2,000 acres of paddy and cotton crops in the Manthani mandal were damaged while equipment belonging to fishermen were destroyed, he complained.

The government had collected large tracts of land in three areas, Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda to construct a dam and did not provide water to even a single acre of land of the farmers there.

It was sad that the authorities did not release water down even though the Meteorological Department said there were indications of heavy rains, MLA Sridhar Babu said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X