Pennar plant in Hyderabad gets quality certificate

Hyderabad: Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), an engineering products and solutions company, on Monday said its Hyderabad aerospace facility received AS9100 Rev D certification.

Rev D is the current standard and AS9100 is an internationally recognised quality management system standard, specific to the Aircraft, Space and Defense (AS&D) industry, managed by the International Aerospace Quality group (IAQG).

K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, PIL, said: "This will be Pennar's very first achievement in aerospace journey. Indian aerospace sector is estimated to reach $70 billion by 2030.

Hyderabad is the second largest aerospace hub in the country after Bengaluru. Pennar Industries, with its engineering prowess, hopes to contribute meaningfully to this growing industry over the next couple of years."

In May 2019, Pennar Industries forayed into engineering products for the aerospace industry by establishing a production facility in Hyderabad.

PIL said, the company caters to the domestic and global aerospace industry by supplying value-added precision engineered products as per customers' specifications.