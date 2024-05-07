People across the country rooting for Modi: Dhami

Hyderabad: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called the Congress and BRS one and the same, belonging to corrupt dynastic parties.

Addressing at ‘Yuva Sammelan’ meet in Secunderabad on Monday while campaigning for BJP candidates from Mahabubabad Prof Sitharam Naik and from Mahbubnagar, DK Aruna, he said from East to West, North to South, wherever he goes, he listens to people saying about bringing back Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country that has brought a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and it will be implemented across the country once the BJP forms the government for the third term.

Drawing a parallel between the BJP-led NDA under PM Modi's leadership and the INDI Alliance, he said there is no leader seen in the entire country who is suited to lead the country. The Modi government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of all, in particular, for SC, ST, OBCs, underprivileged, poor, youth, women and farmers, he added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister pointed out that Dr BR Amedkar made reservations based on economically disadvantaged communities. However, the Congress is mulling providing religious-based reservations for its appeasement politics and recalled how the Karnataka state government has taken a decision overnight to declare Muslims as BCs, thus, to provide religious-based reservations at the cost of the reservations provided to the OBCs. If this is allowed, he expressed concern that in future the SC and ST reservations would also be robbed.

Terming the Congress spreading falsehoods about the BJP trying to change the Constitution and scrap the SC, ST and OBC reservations, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically said that no one can touch reservations of SC, ST and OBCs as far as he is alive. That is Modi's guarantee.”

Terming Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin, he said that the Congress had said that it would probe the corruption of BRS in Kaleswaram project. “However, it is not walking the talk. Similarly, the Congress has promised Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance, and Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women every month. However, it has failed to deliver on its electoral promises,” he said.

Dhami asked the youth of the state to think about all these issues and noted that the power of the youth is the strength of the BJP. He expressed confidence that they will play a key role in bringing back Modi as the PM for the third time.