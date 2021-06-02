People happy with KCR's regime, says MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: People across the State were happy under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stated TRS Lok Sabha Floor Leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao. He paid tributes to the Telangana Martyrs.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday on the eve of State Formation Day, he reminded all the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana State. Pointing out that KCR had strived hard for separate State, he informed that the State had developed in all aspects under KCR's regime. Now Telangana State became a role model for other States in the country in development and in implementing various welfare schemes, he added.

MP Nama stated that Telangana is the only State across the country that has been implementing number of schemes like Rytu Bima, Rytu Bandhu and round-the-clock free power supply for farmers and Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi and many other schemes for Minority and BCs in the State.

The MP informed that the TRS government had spent more funds for the development of agriculture sector and constructed Kaleswaram project in record time and Bhakta Ramadas and Sita Rama projects. Now the government is planning to construct Sitamma Sagar project in the district, which shows the interest of the CM in developing agriculture sector in the State, he added.

The State government had spent huge funds to prevent Covid in the State and took steps to setup oxygen plants and to supply medicines to all hospitals, he noted.