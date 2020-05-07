People in Hyderabad begin to bustle as businesses open up

Hyderabad: Even as the State government has allowed hardware, electrical and construction-related businesses besides liquor shops to operate during the lockdown period, businessmen still remain apprehensive about resuming activity, fearing action.

Mohammed Shoeb, who owns a hardware shop in Satoshnagar and opened for the first time, kept his shutter half-closed so as to easily close it in case any policeman is sighted.

"I started business but am still apprehensive some authorities jump into action and force me to close it down, since the city remains on the list of Red Zone.

People in the market area are confused a lot. Several did not have the nerve to open, but I decided to take risk," he added. Hyderabad seems to be slowly opening up after 43 days, as CM announced relaxations with new set of norms for Lockdown 3.0.

As per the new guidelines on lockdown, manufacturing of essential goods, opening of hardware and electrical shops, liquor shops and e-commerce activities are allowed for essential goods, while only 50% stand-alone grocery and essential shops would allowed to remain open till 6 pm. The night curfew will continue to be in force.

On Wednesday, traffic on the roads was slightly increased and also delivery boys were seen on the road. More people came out to purchase various goods.

"I came here to purchase some electrical items including tube lights for my home, which I could not get since the announcement of lockdown," said B Ravinder , a resident of I S Sadan.

Bakeries, sweet shops, stores of groceries, vegetables and daily need saw customers lining up before them.

According to a police officer, there was a slight increase of vehicles on roads from past two days and opening of liquor shops was one of the reasons.

Another reason is migrants workers are going to police stations for getting e-passes to travel to their native places, he added.