People joining the TRS voluntarily: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Hundreds of Congress leaders and activists have joined the ruling TRS in the presence of Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy at his residence in Shashtri Nagar in Nirmal on Friday.



Under leadership of Congress leader Adapa Poshetty, Padmakar, Ramalingam, Jonnala Mahesh, Janardhan, Chandu, Charan and hundreds of activists had joined the pink party, who were welcomed by Indrakaran Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that people after impressed by the welfare schemes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the development of Nirmal district under his (Minister Indrakaran Reddy) tenure, are voluntarily joining the ruling TRS.

Both people and leaders of other parties are impressed by the development and welfare schemes introduced by the ruling party like old age pensions, physically handicapped pensions, Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and many more, he said. The government has been spending crores of rupees for the development of Nirmal town like never before and double the development in near future, he assured. TRS leaders Marugonda Ramulu, Ramkishan Reddy, Gandrath Eshwar, Dharmaji Rajendar, Ayyanagari Rajendar, Rameshwrar Reddy, Mallikarjun Reddy, Bhushan Reddy, Allola Goutham Reddy, Muthyam Reddy, Harish Rao, Tirupathi Reddy and others were present on the occasion.