People taught lesson to corrupt Kalvakuntla family: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that all the top political leaders in the two Telugu states including AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao have become tall leaders after coming from Youth Congress.

Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy took charge as the chief of Youth Congress on Friday in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan. Chief Minister Revanth recalled that Chandrababu and KCR worked in the Youth Congress when V Hanumantha Rao was the president of the Youth Congress. He said that Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka also came from there. He said that the Youth Congress was the first step in politics. He advised that whether they get positions or not, the Congress cadre should continue to fight on public issues.

CM Revanth Reddy said, “We have provided free bus facility to women in Telangana. We are building houses for the self-respect of the poor. BRS leader and former Chief Minister KCR cheated the people in the name of double bedroom houses. The people gave us power because he cheated them. Youth Congress will have more priority in local bodies. We will give posts only to those who work for the party. Those who fix flexis and carry banners will not get posts. We will give posts only to those who come from the streets, not from Delhi. We have waived off loans to Telangana farmers, a feat that no one else in the country has done,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister further said that their government was giving Rs 12,000 to those who do not have land. “We have filled 55,000 vacancies. We have undertaken many welfare programmes for the people. Youth Congress leaders should take government welfare schemes to the people. No one can win elections with money. We won with public respect. If money alone had power, KCR would have got 100 seats,” said Revanth Reddy.

Taking a jibe at BRS chief, Revanth Reddy said, “KCR says he will hit hard... If you had to hit KCR, you should hit KTR, Kavitha, and Harish. KTR defeated KCR and Kavitha defeated Kejriwal. People taught a lesson after seeing the corruption by the Kalvakuntla family. Ours is the only government in the country that has conducted a caste census. Will our calculations on caste census and SC classification be wrong? KCR conducted survey in a single day and showed fake numbers. KCR has no right to live in Telangana. All the gamblers are in BRS,” said Revanth Reddy.