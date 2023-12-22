People urged to stand by orphaned elderly

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Orphan Elderly Care Day, the administrators organised a grand celebration at Bala Vikasa office in Jammikunta on Thursday.

Around 42 orphaned elderly people from Jammikunta, Ellanthakunta and Veenavanka mandals were provided essential commodities such as trunk boxes, blankets, clothes, towels, soaps, oil packets, pulses and fruits.

Jammikunta MPP Doddi Mamata, senior Congress leader Ponaganti Mallaiah, TGPA state president, Nandi awardee and social activist Ambala Prabhakar participated in the programme and congratulated Bala Vikasa organization for supporting the orphaned elderly.

He said that it is appreciable to do such services for the past ten years by supporting orphan children, orphaned elderly and widows in all kinds of ways. Apart from this, Bala Vikasa is credited with setting up mineral water plants in the areas suffering from fluoride and for the prevention of water problems in the streets of the poor.

A woman Arelli showed her humanity by giving Rs 5,000 to the orphan elderly with her hard-earned money as a social responsibility and appreciating the services provided to the orphan elderly by Bala Vikasa organisation. She was honoured and appreciated by the guests.

TGPA State vice president, State Fact Finding Committee Convener, Joint Karimnagar district in-charge Dara Madhu, Komala, Rajitha, Bala Vikasa Center manager Pabbu Sulochana, Coordinator K Sumalatha, T Sandhya, Sarala participated in this programme.