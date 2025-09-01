People’s Organizations and All-Party Leaders in Gadwal Rally Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice Presidential Bid

Gadwal: A united call to strengthen the candidature of Justice Sudarshan Reddy for the post of Vice President of India was made at a round table meeting held at the local TJS office in Gadwal. The meeting, jointly organized by the Akhilapaksha Committee and various people’s organizations, concluded successfully with unanimous resolutions.

The gathering was held under the leadership of people’s leader Nagardoddi Venkatramulu and Palamuru Study Forum leader Md. Iqbal Pasha, with District Pensioners’ Association president Abdul Babu presiding over the proceedings.

Prominent participants included:

Senior advocate K. Venkateshwarlu

DTF leaders Uday Kiran and Prabhakar Shastri

CPM leader Narsimhulu

Former LIC officer Krishnayya

Senior Citizens’ Forum leader Mohan Rao

RTC Employees’ Union leader D. Prabhakar

BRSV leader Kuruva Pallaiah

Palamuru Study Forum leader D. Hanumantu

District Sports Authority representative Daulat

Insaf leader Sadhathulla

People’s leaders Rangaswamy and Erravalli Raghunath Reddy, among others.

The round table unanimously adopted the following resolutions:

1. Support Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s candidature for Vice President.

Described as a champion of marginalized communities, an upright intellectual, and a distinguished Supreme Court judge, Justice Reddy was hailed as the most suitable candidate.

2. Expose corporate forces and uphold people’s democracy.

Participants emphasized that elected representatives must decide whether to side with corporate powers or with the people who elected them.

3. Seek support from local MPs.

The two Members of Parliament elected from the undivided Mahbubnagar district were urged to fulfill their social responsibility and strengthen Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s candidature in the interest of safeguarding secular and democratic constitutional values.

The meeting concluded at 7:00 PM with a formal vote of thanks by Prabhakar Shastri.

The resolution reflects a growing sentiment among people’s organizations and democratic activists nationwide that Justice Sudarshan Reddy embodies the integrity and vision needed in the office of the Vice President.