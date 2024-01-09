Phone tapping claims by BRS raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Monday alleged that their phones were tapped by the Congress government and the intelligence officials were working under the influence of defeated Congress candidates harassing the party leaders.

Addressing a press conference here the BRS leaders including P Rajeshwar Reddy, B Suman, KyamMallesh and others alleged that the Congress government was adopting a vindictive attitude. Finding fault with the withdrawal of security cover to the former MLA, Suman said that the ex-MLAs of BRS in the Godavari River belt have threat perception, but the government has withdrawn their gunmen.

If something happens to them, it will be the responsibility of the government, said Suman. He also alleged that the intelligence officials were harassing the institutions of the BRS leaders on the directions of the defeated Congress candidates. They should remember that the power was not permanent, said Suman, adding the BRS was in power for ten years but they never targeted the opposition.

The BRS leader said that the party was supporting the government giving some time but the ruling party leaders were indulging in mud-slinging. To hide their inability, they were attacking the opposition leaders. “They should stop their arrogant attitude. The Congress government which is fond of white papers should release one on the financial support given to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu after coming into power. We had kept Rs 7500 crore in treasury and deposited money till 6 acres of land. Where is the remaining money gone? How many farmers were given Rythu Bandhu? Give the details,” demanded the BRS leader.

PallaRajeshwar Reddy took exception to the allegations of Congress spokesperson Teenmar Mallanna that his wife got a job in the BRS government.

Rajeshwar Reddy said that his wife PallaNeelima had completed intermediate in 1985 with 100 per cent marks and secured 714th rank in Eamcet. She got appointed as AE in the APSEB in 1992 and there was no BRS government at that time. He further said that Neelima had gone on leave from 2016 to 2020 without pay and finally took VRS in 2020 and presently working as CEO of Anurag Educational institutions.