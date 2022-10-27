Pilot Rohit Reddy complaints he was offered Rs. 100 crore to join BJP

The crucial aspects in the alleged purchase of TRS MLAs case are coming to fore after the police have intensified the investigation on this matter. Police have taken Moinabad farmhouse under their control. The three who were caught are being interrogated in the Farm House. An inquiry was conducted on who was behind the luring of the MLAs. The police are examining the call data of the three arrested phones.



Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police registered a case on the complaint of TRS MLA Rohit Reddy. Rohit Reddy claimed that Ramachandra Bharati, Nandakumar and Simhayaji Nandu came to the farmhouse as part of the deal and pressured them to join the BJP. Rohit Reddy said that criminal cases will be filed if he does not join the BJP.

He said that he was offered Rs.100 crores to join the BJP. In the complaint, Rohit Reddy stated that a deal was made that if MLAs were brought in, they would be given Rs.50 crore each.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a media conference on Thursday regarding the MLAs purchase incident. TRS MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Rega Kantha Rao and Harshavardhan Reddy, who are key in this case, will participate in the media conference. At present they are all in Pragati Bhavan. Sources of TRS say that there is a possibility of revealing the audio tapes of the negotiations in the background of the MLAs.