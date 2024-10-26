Pink Defenders: A Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Hyderabad, 26th October 2024: Today, many men participated in a commendable event called Pink Defenders, initiated by Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Cancer Centre. The primary guests were Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, a renowned oncologist and Director at Apollo Cancer Centre, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sri C.V. Anand.

Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy and Sri C.V. Anand delivered brief speeches focusing on the importance of breast cancer awareness. They emphasised the need for men to encourage their daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and other female relatives to undergo annual screenings. Dr Reddy highlighted that women often put their health on the back burner while caring for their households, leading to late breast cancer diagnoses. Commissioner Anand also echoed this concern.





After the speeches, Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy raised the Apollo Hospitals flag and led the walk at KBR Park around 7 a.m. alongside his team. The sight of most participants, primarily men, wearing pink shirts as a symbol of support for breast cancer awareness was truly inspiring.

This initiative by Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Cancer Centre was genuinely inspiring, and we at Bizz Buzz and HMTV were privileged to witness such a beautiful moment.

