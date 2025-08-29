PJP Dam Nears Full Reservoir Level; 1.95 Lakh Cusecs Inflow Recorded

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) on the Krishna River is receiving heavy inflows, prompting the authorities to open 24 spillway gates to safely release surplus water downstream.

As of Friday evening, the water level in the reservoir stood at 317.820 meters (1,042.718 feet). The dam currently holds a gross storage of 8.261 TMC with a live capacity of 4.554 TMC, against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 318.516 meters and gross capacity of 9.657 TMC.

According to official reports, the project recorded an inflow of 1,95,000 cusecs, while the total outflow stood at 1,58,823 cusecs. The distribution of water discharge is as follows:

Spillway discharge: 1,23,768 cusecs (through 24 gates)

Powerhouse generation: 33,403 cusecs

Nettampadu Lift: 750 cusecs

Bhima Lift-I, Koilsagar Lift, Bhima Lift-II, and other drawals: Nil

Left Main Canal (LMC): 390 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 490 cusecs

RDS Link Canal & Parallel Canal: Nil

Evaporation losses: 22 cusecs

Officials confirmed that water is being released downstream in a regulated manner to maintain dam safety and support irrigation requirements in command areas. Power generation is also in progress, with significant volumes diverted through the hydroelectric powerhouse.

The irrigation department has appealed to people living along the Krishna River downstream to remain alert and avoid venturing near the riverbanks, as heavy outflows will continue until inflows subside.

Farmers in the ayacut areas of Nettampadu and the Left and Right Main Canals are expected to benefit from the current releases, ensuring adequate water availability for ongoing agricultural activities.

With the reservoir nearing its full level, officials are closely monitoring the situation round the clock.