PJTAU, SKLTHU & SPVNRTVU to hold joint admission process

Hyderabad: A major advancement in agricultural education is arriving this month, as children of farmers and agricultural laborers can for the first time benefit from a special quota in B.Sc (Agriculture) and B.Tech (Food Technology) admissions. Joint counseling for agriculture and allied degree courses will take place from the 19th to the 23rd.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Registrar Dr. G.E. C H Vidyasagar said on Sunday, the first phase of joint counseling for admissions in various agriculture and allied degree courses under Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU), and Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (SPVNRTVU) will be held from 19th to 23rd of this month. The counseling will be held at the University Auditorium in Rajendranagar from 19th to 23rd at 9.30 am every day.

The Registrar explained that, following the State Government and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s guidance, a special quota will be implemented for the first time in B.Sc (Agriculture) and B.Tech (Food Technology) courses for children of agricultural laborers.

To be eligible for this special quota, students must: (1) be children of agricultural laborers, (2) have studied for at least four years from 4th to 12th class in government schools, colleges, Gurukuls, or government institutions, (3) possess a Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme card issued by the State Government in the student’s or parents’ name, and (4) ensure that neither the student nor their parents or grandparents own any agricultural land. Under this quota, 15 percent of seats in B.Sc (Agriculture) and 15 percent of seats in B.Tech (Food Technology) have been allocated.

Additionally, students who have less than one acre of land in their name or in their parents’ name, and who have also studied for at least four years between 4th and 12th class in government schools, colleges, Gurukuls, or government institutions, are eligible for these seats. All students seeking admission under any special quota must bring relevant certificates proving their eligibility to the counseling.

The Registrar stated that the first semester fee for B.Sc (Agriculture) and B.Tech (Food Technology) courses is Rs. 49,560. More information is available on the university website www.pjtau.edu.in.