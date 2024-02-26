Planning Board Vice-Chairman to oversee ‘Prajavani’ conduct

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday accorded top priority to the ‘Prajavani’ programme and has entrusted the responsibility of supervising it to the newly appointed State Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy.

The ‘Prajavani’ was launched on the second day after the government assumed office. Aiming to address public grievances speedily, the CM entrusted Chinna Reddy with the additional responsibility of supervising the programme. Chinna Reddy will coordinate with all government departments and conduct a review of the Prajavani applications twice a month.

The CM directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to review the applications received in the same week, if required. He was of strong view that regular scrutiny of applications will help to address public grievances instantly .’This new system will also help bring to the government’s attention the long-term and policy-related issues through applications’.

The government has already appointed an IAS officer as the nodal officer for the Prajavani programme. Under the supervision of nodal officer Divya, officials concerned are receiving applications from people at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday. Officials are issuing receipts to applicants and uploading them online. Those resolved at the district level are being sent to the collectors; others will be forwarded to the relevant departments at the State level.

The Prajavani programme has become an important event since it was directly connected to people to ascertain their welfare and their problems at field level directly.

The programme is already drawing overwhelming response from people at the district and State level. The collectors and MLAs are holding ‘Prajavani’ programmes in districts. A total of 490,825 applications were registered through ‘Prajavani’; about 396,224 applications were already resolved at various stages; 94,601 are pending.