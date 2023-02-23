Play a constructive role; Gutha Sukhender Reddy tells Opposition

Kodad (Suryapet): State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has alleged that some political parties in the state are corrupting the political system.

Speaking to the media at the camp office of Kodada MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, he said that political mileage would not accrue to the opposition through criticism and smearing the image of government. They must be open to welfare initiatives and achievements of the government and need to be constructive in their criticism to make people think, he advised.

He said that Telangana ranks first in the country in maintaining peace and security and has become role model in implementation of several welfare programmes. The credit of establishment of major investments by industries and IT companies in Hyderabad also goes to minister KTR.

This was possible as national and international organisations are evincing interest to invest in Telangana, he added.

Mallaiah Yadav, Miryalaguda MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao and others took part in the press meet.